Blue-chip safety recruit from Daytona Beach says Gators are ‘on the climb’

Four weeks of college football have come and gone, and recruits across the nation are turning their eyes and pondering what major college football program they want to play for.

A four-star safety from Daytona Beach, Florida, has been keeping a close eye on the Florida Gators, judging its defense from afar. Class of 2024 prospect Zay Mincey has the Florida Gators among his top choices with Florida State and Miami, keeping his choices local.

The Gator defense has been putting up great numbers in the box scores this season, only allowing 2.6 yards a carry to opposing running backs and collecting nine total sacks this year.

Mincey told On3 in an interview that he’s impressed with Florida’s improvement.

“I saw the first game and know (UF) struggled a little bit,” Mincey said. “But seeing them pick it up over the last few games, you can really see they are on the climb.”

The four-star also took note of Gators true-freshman safety James Castell and secondary coach Corey Raymond, admiring his coaching.

“That definitely means from high school to then, he’s definitely put in the work, been taught the right tools and things you need to know to play on that level,” Mincey said. “That definitely shows Corey Raymond is developing them.”

Mincey attends Mainland High School and is the No. 79 prospect according to 247Sports. The recruit is No. 8 among safeties across the country, taking advantage of his 6-foot-3-inch frame to disrupt offenses while he’s on the field.

247Sports predicts Mincey will commit to Florida, but the nation won’t hear about his decision at the All-American Bowl on Jan. 6. Mincey only has one official visit scheduled this season with SEC powerhouse Alabama.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire