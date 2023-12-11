Blue chip running back Jabree Coleman has de-committed from Georgia

Jabree Coleman has opened up his recruitment and is no longer committed to Georgia. The four-star wide receiver made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

A standout at Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia), Coleman is a four-star according to On3, ESPN and Rivals. He checks in at a physically impressive 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds.

Coleman, a class of 2025 recruit, made the announcement of his de-commitment via his social media on Sunday night. It was a very quiet and low-key announcement from Coleman, who didn’t mention Georgia at all in his social media post.

He had been committed to the SEC program since July 11.

One of the top running back prospects in the nation, Coleman had 1,585 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns as a senior. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry and five times topped 100 rushing yards.

According to ESPN, Coleman is ranked as the third-best player in Pennsylvania and the No. 137 recruit in the nation.

He has a strong offer list that includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee and West Virginia among others.

Imhotep was dominant this season, finishing the year 15-0.

