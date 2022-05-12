Blue-chip RB schedules another trip to UF, official visit up next

One of the top targets on Florida’s recruiting board is Trinity Christian (Jacksonville, Florida) running back Treyaun Webb. Billy Napier has done well to get him on campus three times over the spring, and the four-star recruit is set to make another unofficial visit to the Swamp later this month, according to 247Sports.

Webb will return to Gainesville on May 21 with Florida as the likely leader in his recruitment. He placed UF at the top of things following his spring visits and not much has changed to remove them from that position.

“Florida is probably my leader in my recruitment for a while now,” Webb said. “That’s kind of where it’s at in my recruiting right now, Florida’s always been my leader, really.”

The last time he was in town, Webb sat down with a good portion of the staff in Napier’s office to shoot the breeze and get to know each other. Of course, the coaches worked in recruiting pitches as often as possible and Webb left that visit clear of one thing: whatever the other schools had to offer could be found at Florida without having to leave home.

“Florida used to be a factor like ‘Bama and Clemson because they kept the Florida talent in the state,” he said. “They let that go for a couple of years, but now that Napier is here, his message is that he’s trying to recruit the major cities – Jacksonville, Orlando, Miami. He thinks that kids are going to want to play harder for their hometown. So, anything I can find at ‘Bama, Georgia, Ohio State, I can find there. NIL. Early playing time. They are going to show me love because I’m a hometown kid and my cousin went there. So, that’s a plus.”

Former Gator Dee Webb is Treyaun’s cousin mentioned in the quote above. He played for UF from 2003 to 2005 and was drafted in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent over a decade in the professional space with several Arena Football League teams.

If that’s an angle Florida can work, then Napier and Co. should go for it. Webb is the No. 5 running back in the class of 2023, according to the 247 Sports composite, and the No. 116 overall recruit. It seems like he’s Florida’s to lose at this point, but anything can happen in the wild world of recruiting.

He has a slew of visits in the works for June that could shake things up before his planned June 30 commitment date. Florida, Penn State, Tennessee and South Carolina should get him on official visits in that order over each weekend of the month.

