Blue-chip quarterback makes return trip to LSU, per report

Things are heating up in LSU’s search for a quarterback prospect in the 2023 class, and it seems that Zachary, Louisiana, recruit Eli Holstein may be the top target.

Holstein was on campus for an unofficial visit this past Saturday, and he returned to Baton Rouge for yet another visit on Monday, according to On3’s Sam Spiegelman. It will be his first team meeting in person with coach Brian Kelly, as the Tigers coach was in South Bend this weekend to attend his daughter’s graduation at Notre Dame.

Holstein has reportedly been recruited hard by offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan.

He has several connections to the program and coaching staff. His father Scott is a former LSU punter, and his brother Caleb was recruited by Sloan to Louisiana Tech in the past.

“The coaching staff has been coming in pretty hard recently, two or three times a week I’m talking to Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Mike) Denbrook,” Holstein said, according to Spiegelman. “The relationship Coach Sloan has with me, with my family, from recruiting me and my brother … I’ve got a lot of info on Coach Sloan from my brother. It’s like a cheat code with Coach Sloan.”

Holstein has already set an official visit to Alabama — the current favorite to land him, per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine — for June 10-12, and he said he will likely be taking official visits to LSU and Oregon, as well.

The No. 54 overall player and No. 8 quarterback in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite, landing Holstein would be a huge win for Kelly and the Tigers in this cycle.

