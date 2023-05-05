Blue-chip Peach State DL sets official visit date with Florida

Florida football’s recruiting efforts continue to roll along as the program begins to reap the fruits of its scholarship offers handed out over the past few months. Among the many to have received a chance to don the Orange and Blue is four-star defensive lineman Nasir Johnson out of Dublin (Georgia) who recently set his official visit date with the Gators.

According to Swamp247’s Blanke Alderman, the 6-foot-4.5-inch, 300-pound trench warrior will swing through Gainesville on the weekend of June 16, in which he will join a handful of others making their Hogtown trek. The high school junior has already traveled to see the Swamp twice in April to check out the team’s practice as well as the Orange and Blue game, coming away feeling good about Billy Napier’s program.

“They said they really like my size, because I am a big guy,” Johnson told Swamp247. “They said that is great, but I also move really well and am really athletic for being so big. They said I am a weapon because I have the size to make plays, but I also can be athletic and make a move to make plays. So I can do it all. I can wreck the block or I can move past it.”

He first received his offer from area recruiter and inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman back in March. His OV with the Gators is the only one he has planned so far, though the Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats, Tennessee Volunteers and possibly the Miami Hurricanes are in the mix for his remaining visits.

Johnson is ranked No. 278 overall and No. 28 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 266 and 27, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Florida out front with a 66.1% chance of landing him, followed by Georgia and Florida State at 15.5% and 13.3%, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire