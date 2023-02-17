Blue-chip OT locks in return visit with Florida after earning offer

The Florida Gators offered four-star Pine Forest (Pensacola, Florida) offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels on Thursday and have locked in plans to host him on a March visit, according to Gators Online.

“I will be down there March 4 for an unofficial visit,” Daniels said. “It will be for a practice.”

It’ll be Daniels’ second time in the Swamp. He was there for Florida’s Orange and Blue Game in 2022 and met with the staff briefly, but this visit should give him a closer look at what life would be like at practice with the team.

It should also help Florida catch up in a race that already features Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Florida State is the favorite, according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine, but Auburn and Georgia aren’t too far behind.

Daniels’ recruiting ranks vary drastically depending on which service is considered. On3 independently has him inside the top 50 at No. 47 nationally and No. 3 among offensive tackles, but he falls to Nos. 149 and 9, respectively, on the On3 consensus, which considers all four major services equally.

Story continues

247Sports grades him as a three-star recruit that’s ranked No. 41 at his position and No. 71 in the state. The 247Sports composite, which favors the site’s rankings slightly, has him even lower than the On3 consensus at No. 160 overall and No. 10 positionally.

More Football Recruiting!

Florida to host 4-star EDGE after extending offer 2024 in-state WR target being recruited by top Florida QB commit Florida getting 4-star LB on campus for first visit in spring Gators hoping to get another visit from 4-star two-way athlete Florida football working on official visit from this 4-star EDGE rusher

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire