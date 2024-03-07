Blue-chip OT has Florida in top 5, sets official visit this summer

Florida football may have appeared to be in a lull of late but behind the scenes Bill Napier and Co. continue to press on on the recruiting front. While focused on the upcoming opening of the contact period, they are also keeping an eye on the more long-term view as well.

The Gators are hoping to host the top prospects in the nation this summer in the Swamp, and part of that plan is bringing in four-star offensive tackle Tavaris Dice out of Fairburn (Georgia) Langston Hughes onto campus.

According to a report from Gators Online, the 6-foot-6-inch, 275-pound trench warrior will make his official visit with the Orange and Blue June 14-16 — a date secured by offensive line coordinator Rob Sale. It will make his fourth journey to Gainesville, with the most recent coming back on Jan. 27 for one of Florida’s junior day events.

“They’re definitely still top five. What makes them top five is, every time I come down here they never disappoint,” Dice said after that visit.

“It’s always, how am I doing, how is my family doing? They always treat my family right. I’m always learning new things when I come here. They always teach me new things. And I’m not even a player committed here yet. Things like that are big for me, coming to schools. They show they care.”

Dice is ranked No. 257 overall and No. 26 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 242 and 23, respectively.

The Auburn Tigers hold two crystal ball predictions from 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives those same Tigers an overwhelming 96% chance of signing him.

