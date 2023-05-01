Blue-chip OL sets official visit date with Florida in June

The spring season is now well in the rearview mirror for Florida football, which now enters its summer phase that will see a plethora of prep prospects dropping in on campus for their official visits. Among the many that have already set their schedule for a trip to Gainesville is one coveted out-of-state lineman who announced his date last Thursday.

Four-star offensive tackle Ethan Calloway out of Mooresville (North Carolina) Lake Norman told Swamp247’s Blake Alderman on Thursday that he plans on stopping in Hogtown during the first weekend of June — specifically, June 2-4. The 6-foot-7-inch, 300-pound high school junior will be joining a handful of other recruits making their visit to the Swamp as well.

The big-time lineman received his offer from Florida after he attended the South Carolina Gamecocks matchup last fall, during which he also got a good gander at what Billy Napier and his staff are putting together.

“I guess a big thing is the two coaching system,” he told Alderman. “I am big on wherever I go, can they develop me. That two coaching system could be amazing. It also helps they are a top five public institution in the country. That is probably the best education I can get right now. You gotta remember football ends at some point, and they have proven, especially if I go into business that they can get me to where I want to be.”

Along with his official visit with the Orange and Blue, Calloway also has an OV planned with the Penn State Nittany Lions the weekend of June 16.

The Tar Heel State product announced his top-eight schools back in late April, with the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, Tennessee Volunteers, North Carolina Tar Heels, LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers and Penn State joining the Gators on that list.

Calloway is ranked No. 212 overall and No. 19 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 208 and 15, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the North Carolina State Wolfpack leading in his recruitment with a 21.1% chance of signing him, followed by Florida (19.3%), the Virginia Tech Hokies (13.3%) and LSU (8.4%), respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire