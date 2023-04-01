Blue-chip offensive tackle narrows top schools to 5, includes Florida

One of the more coveted offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting cycle announced his top five schools on Friday, which included Billy Napier’s Florida football program.

Four-star offensive tackle Blake Frazier told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that the Gators, along with the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns all made the recent cut for his final collegiate destination. Here is what the 6-foot-5.5-inch, 270-pound trench warrior had to offer on his inclusion of the Orange and Blue.

“My grandma played at Florida so growing up watching some Gator games kinda made for an easy love at first sight when it came to recruiting,” Frazier said. “The Gators have made a huge impact in my recruiting process and I’ve loved getting to build relationships with so many different people from their staff.”

Frazier is ranked No. 204 overall and No. 15 at safety nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking ranks him at Nos. 347 and 25, respectively. Michigan has all four crystal ball predictions from 247Sports and On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Wolverines way ahead of the competition, holding a 95.8% chance of landing him.

