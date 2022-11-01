Blue-chip LSU target has made decision, will announce commitment Thursday

As we enter the final month of the 2022 regular season, early signing day is fast approaching.

LSU already has a top-10 class, but it’s hoping for even better as it remains in the running for a number of talented, uncommitted prospects. One of them, four-star offensive tackle DJ Chester, is set to announce his decision this week.

The McDonough, Georgia, native plays for Eagles Landing Christian Academy, and after an official visit to Ann Arbor for Michigan’s win over rival Michigan State, Chester is ready to make his decision.

He will announce his commitment on Thursday around 8:30 a.m. CT and will choose between a top six that includes LSU, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Auburn and Florida A&M. Chester told On3 that he is “at peace” with his decision.

The Tigers have two Crystal Ball projections for Chester from 247Sports — which ranks him as the No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 138 overall player. LSU is also a heavy favorite according to On3, which has a 95.4% chance of landing him.

If the Tigers can land Chester, it would give them four offensive line commits in the class as he would join Zalance Heard, Tyree Adams and Paul Mubenga.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire