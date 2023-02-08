Blue-chip LSU commit says he’s still open to other opportunities

The 2024 recruiting cycle just officially began, and LSU is already piecing together one of the top classes in the country. It features eight commits already and ranks third nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.

However, one of the top players currently in that group is far from a done deal.

Four-star Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes receiver Joseph Stone is the second-highest-rated commit in the Tigers’ class, and the No. 125 player nationally has been committed to LSU since July. However, schools have continued to recruit him since then, and it seems they’ve found an open ear.

Stone told On3’s Jeremy Johnson that his recruitment isn’t closed, and he’s still having conversations with other potential suitors, though he did praise LSU’s staff and said he still has a connection with the program.

He named several programs that were continuing to pursue him, including Texas A&M. He said that he plans to take an official visit to LSU in addition to Miami, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Oregon. He said he also intends to take unofficial visits with the Aggies, the Ducks, USC and Alabama, which he was originally planning to visit last week but didn’t make the trip.

Stone remains committed to the Tigers, but it seems other programs have made the 5-foot-11 receiver a priority. LSU will hope it can keep him on board in the coming months.

