Blue-chip lineman Chauncey Gooden commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado football

Lipscomb's Chauncey Gooden (55) celebrates a pass block against IMG at Lipscomb's Reese Smith Football Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday night, Aug. 18, 2023.

Deion Sanders' 2025 Colorado football recruiting class is beginning to take shape.

It picked up another massive piece Monday morning when four-star offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden committed to the Buffaloes. The blue-chip recruit, ranked as a top-10 interior offensive lineman in the country by both 247Sports and ESPN, chose Colorado over Clemson, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and others.

Gooden's announcement came just a day after his official visit to Boulder, one of the biggest recruiting weekends in program history. Sanders and the Buffs hosted a handful of 2025 prospects, including Julian Lewis, a USC commit and the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2025 by both ESPN and Rivals.

A 6-foot-4, 360-pound offensive lineman with a ton of potential is a quarterback's best friend, and Gooden's commitment could give additional momentum to the Lewis-to-Colorado hype.

Gooden competed at the Nashville Under Amour camp in April and was named the 247Sports Alpha Dog due to his dominant performance.

"Gooden didn't lose a rep and was dominant while competing," 247Sports said of the Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tennessee) rising senior. "There were a few others in contention for this honor, but it was a unanimous decision by the 247Sports crew that the 2025 prospect was more than deserving of top honor."

Gooden is now the fourth commit of Colorado's 2025 recruiting class, joining cornerback Alex Graham, linebacker Mantrez Walker and tight end Corbin Laisure.

More could be on the way soon.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Chauncey Gooden commits to Colorado after visit with Julian Lewis