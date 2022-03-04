Blue-chip linebacker planning late March visit to Florida

The month of March is a busy one for Florida football’s newest head coach Billy Napier and his staff, as the team turns the page on the 2022 recruiting cycle and begins hosting their potential brood of 2023. One of the primary focuses of the new regime is to return the Gators to its previous glory when it came to attracting the biggest and best talent, and those efforts are currently underway in Gainesville.

One of the bigger names on Florida’s list of prep prospects is 4-star linebacker Terrance Love out of Langston Hughes in Fairburn, Georgia. The 6-foot-3-inch, 195-pound defender had received an offer from Dan Mullen’s staff before being disbanded but managed to maintain contact with the new crew in the interim.

Still, there is a sense of growing attachment between the potential student-athlete and the school, as he recently told Gators Online, “I talk to them here and there, but the relationship with the coaches is starting to pick up a little bit more.”

He also added, “It’s been a few times I’ve spoken with coach (Sean) Spencer. I’ve been talking to them recently and it’s been going well… The defensive scheme they run is pretty good. I just want to see it for myself, like, I want to be there to see it. I also like the weather.”

The high school junior will get his chance to see the schemes as well as enjoy the warm climate with an unofficial visit to the University of Florida set for March 26. The Gators are among 35 total offers for the linebacker’s services, including Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, USC, Auburn, Notre Dame and Michigan. Love visited Georgia Tech on Tuesday and will travel to Auburn on March 18 before making his way to Gainesville the following weekend.

