Blue-chip linebacker commit sets official visit date with Gators

Things look to be rocking in rolling on Florida’s campus come June with the number of official visit dates rapidly filling out the calendar. Among others who have set their OVs with the Orange and Blue is four-star linebacker Adarius Hayes out of Largo (Florida), who recently divulged his plans with Swamp247’s Blake Alderman.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound defender will be in Gainesville the first weekend (June 2-4) for his third visit this year. Hayes was in town for the program’s Junior Days at the end of January, after which he verbally committed to Billy Napier’s team. He made another stop this month for Florida’s Orange and Blue game.

The high school junior recently had a procedure performed on his knee to clean out some damaged tissue but is expected to be back in action within a few weeks.

Hayes is ranked No. 46 overall and No. 4 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 64 and 6, respectively.

