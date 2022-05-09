Blue-chip JUCO receiver locks in LSU official visit

LSU is in competition to land one of the top JUCO prospects in the country in receiver Malik Benson, who has attracted the attention of some of the top programs in college football.

The Lansing, Kansas, native plays for junior college powerhouse Hutchinson Community College, also in Kansas, and he released a top five this past weekend that included the Tigers, in addition to Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Oregon. He has a total of 25 scholarship offers.

Benson has set official visit dates for each school in the top five, and he’ll be coming to Baton Rouge on June 3. That will be his second trip to see a school in his top five, as he will head to Eugene to see the Ducks on May 20. After his trip to the bayou, he will see Knoxville (June 10) and Athens (June 17).

In Benson’s lone season at the JUCO level, he recorded 43 catches for 1,229 yards — a single-season program record — in addition to 11 receiving touchdowns. His unbelievable 28.6 yards per catch was also a single-season NJCAA record.

The Tigers will have to fend off a lot of top competition, but coach Brian Kelly will hope to make an impact when he makes his way to campus next month for an official visit.

