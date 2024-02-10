Blue chip edge Matthew Johnson commits to Oregon

Oregon football got another standout when Matthew Johnson committed on Friday night.

A four-star edge from De La Salle (Concord, California), Johnson is coming off a recent visit to Oregon. On3 ranks him as the No. 254 player in the nation in the 2025 class. He is ranked as the No. 23 player in California.

Johnson checks in at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds.

In addition to Oregon, he has offers from Arizona State, Cal, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon State.

The news was originally broken by On3 on Friday night. Johnson confirmed the report with a post of his own about his commitment to Oregon:

Eugene!!! I’m home🦆🫣 https://t.co/iyB7KAo1f6 — Matt Johnson 2025 4 Star DL 6’5.5 260 (@Matt_John99) February 10, 2024

Johnson had 30 total tackles last year including 14 total tackles. He had 4.5 sacks and created two fumbles.

The commitment of Johnson gives Oregon two players from California who have given a verbal to the program in their 2025 recruiting class.

Four-star quarterback Akili Smith from Lincoln (San Diego, California) has been committed to Oregon since last July.

