Blue-chip EDGE commit plans to be at Grill in the Ville on Saturday

Florida football’s first edition of its midsummer Grill in the Ville event, which welcomes prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp to build a closer relationship with Billy Napier and the Gators’ staff, is set to take place on Saturday, July 29, in Gainesville.

Included on the visitor’s list is four-star edge commit Amaris Williams out of Clinton (North Carolina) in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-3-inch, 270-pound defender committed to the Gators back on June 17, beating out the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, NC State Wolfpack, Tennessee Volunteers and Penn State Nittany Lions and others.

“What really stood out about Florida was the coaches and the time they put into me,” Williams told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “They had a game plan set for me and treated me as a priority. Being a top player on their board added to it. Another thing that stood out was the people and the environment.”

Williams is ranked No. 172 overall and No. 22 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 160 and 20, respectively.

