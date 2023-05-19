Blue-chip EDGE changes schedule to accommodate Florida official visit

June is rapidly approaching, which means the cusp of official visit season is near. Billy Napier and Co. have been filling up the schedule over the past month with visit dates from some of the top prep prospects in the nation but there is still room for more.

Four-star edge Jaylen Harvey out of Gaithersburg (Maryland) Quince Orchard is slated to set foot on campus the second weekend of June — a change from his previous date set for June 2 — according to Swamp247’s Blake Alderman. The 6-foot-2-inch, 250-pound defender was offered by outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson in April, who also made the trek out to visit him at his high school this week.

The OV schedule adjustments were made with the Penn State Nittany Lions, who will now host him starting June 2. The rising high school senior is also set to visit the USC Trojans the weekend following his UF visit, and had previously been scheduled to visit the Ohio State Buckeyes to wrap up the month, but instead, will visit the Maryland Terrapins. The Miami Hurricanes are also under consideration.

Harvey is ranked No. 336 overall and No. 26 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 343 and 23, respectively. He holds two crystal ball predictions from 247Sports and also has an overwhelming lead in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 91.6% chance of landing him.

