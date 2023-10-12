Blue-chip DL recruit confirms top schools plus potential decision date

The college football season has reached its midpoint as teams across the nation concentrate on the gridiron gruel at hand. However, in the background, coaches and staff continue to grind away on the recruiting front.

One of Florida’s most coveted targets remaining in the 2024 cycle is four-star defensive lineman LJ McCray out of Daytona Beach (Florida) Mainland, who recently divulged the front runners for his commitment as well as the day he plans on making the final decision to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 260-pound trench warrior has the Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes along with the Gators as his preferred collegiate destinations. It appears to be a tough decision for the high school senior.

“I’ve just been writing all the pros and cons of every school,” McCray told 247Sports. “I think based on doing that it makes it harder. Writing it down and reading it, things I didn’t think one school had, it’s making it a little harder.”

All of that thinking will come to a head sometime on or after Oct. 18, which is the date he has set to make the most important choice of his young athletic career.

McCray is ranked No. 119 overall and No. 18 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 42 and 7, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediciton Machine has Florida out front with a 37.4% chance of signing him, followed by Georgia (24.1%), FSU (14.8%) and Miami (11.1%).

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire