Blue-chip defensive lineman target sets official visit date with Florida

Florida football’s June recruiting schedule is brimming over with a plethora of prep prospects from around the country — both of the official and unofficial visit variety — and as the month draws near, the list of names continues to grow.

The latest member of the 2024 class to schedule an official visit with the Gators is four-star defensive lineman D'antre Robinson, who told On3 Wednesday that he has his OV set in Gainesville for the opening weekend of June. The Ohio State Buckeyes host him the following weekend on June 8, while the Texas Longhorns get him on June 16 and the Georgia Bulldogs on June 23.

“I talk to them every day; I speak with all of them,” Robinson told Gators Online ahead of his UF visit in March. They text me good morning, ask me how my day went and stuff like that.

“That’s my dream school. I grew up loving the Gators, so me being able to put on that uniform is a dream come true.”

The 6-foot-4-inch, 300-pound lineman is ranked No. 309 overall and No. 33 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 384 and 34, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Florida in front for his commitment with a 30.0% chance of signing him, followed by Texas (17.7%), Ohio State (11.4%) and Miami (6.5%).

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire