Blue-chip cornerback target picks Auburn over Florida on Saturday

Florida football has been riding high on the recruiting wave in recent weeks but Billy Napier and Co. cannot win them all.

On Saturday, the Gators lost out on four-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford out of Lilburn (Georgia) Parkview, who announced his commitment to the Auburn Tigers via On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Twitter. The Orange and Blue were among the top three finalists for the coveted Peach State talent, but along with the LSU Tigers, ultimately fell short of earning his pledge.

The 6-foot, 180-pound defender was high on Florida’s defensive backs coach Corey Raymond, telling 247Sports’ Chad Simmons that his track record of developing players and getting them to the NFL stood out to the rising high school senior.

“It’s a lot of good things about Florida but one main thing that stuck out to me was the cornerbacks coach, Coach Corey Raymond,” Crawford offered to Simmons. “All those (defensive backs) he put out of LSU in the league, it’s crazy. Him just wanting me and pushing so hard to get me to eventually push me to the league, that really stood out.”

Crawford is ranked No. 159 overall and No. 16 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 192 and 22, respectively.

