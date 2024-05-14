Blue-chip CB sets decision date, includes Gators in top choices

The summer quickly approaches, which means that college football’s official visit season as well as the commitment dates for many top prep prospects in the 2025 class. The latter category is what concerns the Florida Gators when it comes to its current recruiting efforts.

Four-star cornerback Mark Zackery IV out of Indianapolis (Indiana) Ben Davis is a top recruit that Billy Napier and Co. have been keeping an eye on this spring. The 6-foot, 155-pound defensive back recently revealed his decision date to 247Sports, which is set for May 25.

The Orange and Blue is among the top schools in pursuit of the blue-chip talent and is hoping to hear the call on the big day.

Top Schools

The top schools on Zackery’s list are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines and Cincinnati Bearcats, along with the Florida Gators.

Recruiting Summary

Zackery is ranked No. 134 overall and No. 15 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 93 and 9, respectively.

Notre Dame holds two crystal ball predictions from 237Sports while On3’s recruiting prediction machine gives the Fighting Irish an overwhelming 95.0% chance of signing him.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire