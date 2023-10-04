Blue-chip Bayou State LB sets game day visit with Florida

Florida football is nearing the midpoint of its regular season schedule but the weekly action has not slowed down Billy Napier and Co. when it comes to prioritizing recruiting. The Gators have hosted a myriad of prep prospects at their home games so far and look to continue that trend moving forward.

Among those planning to make the trek to the Swamp to see some gameday action is four-star linebacker/athlete Keylan Moses out of Baton Rouge (Louisiana) University Lab in the 2025 recruiting class. The 6-foot-1.5-inch, 215-pound bayou product recently revealed his plans to attend an upcoming SEC matchup.

“I know for sure I’ll be at the Arkansas game,” he told Gators Online. The Gators will host the Razorbacks on Nov. 4 and will wear their all-black uniforms for the gridiron grind.

The Orange and Blue are not the only program courting the coveted recruit, with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles, LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns joining Florida as the top eight schools courting Moses. However, the Gators seem to be making some strong connections with the high school junior.

“Honestly, I love Florida,” he admitted on Monday. “Talking to guys like coach (Cannon) Gibbs and coach (Jay) Bateman weekly makes the relationships and love grow more and more.

“Considering I’m trying to lock in on the season, if I lived closer, I’d definitely be at more home games. They just make it feel as home, and also considering their staff is predominately from Louisiana makes it even better.

“I’d say they definitely sit up pretty high my recruitment and continue to get higher and higher every visit. I definitely can’t wait to get back up there.”

Despite the difficulties the distance plays in making it down to Hogtown, the multi-talented prep has already visited campus several times during Naiper’s tenure, including two previous times in 2023. His November stop will be his first-ever live game in the Swamp.

Moses is ranked No. 158 overall and No. 15 at the athlete position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him as a linebacker who is also ranked at Nos. 158 and 15, respectively.

LSU currently holds a crystal ball prediction from 24Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine agrees with a near-lock of a 95.1% chance of signing him. Florida is second in the latter list with just a 1.2% probability of landing the coveted student-athlete.

