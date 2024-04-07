Blue-chip 2026 quarterback recruit details visit with Gators this week

Billy Napier and his army of coaches continue to grind away on the college football recruiting trail in search of the best the nation has to offer from the prep ranks. Much of the focus of late has been on the 2025 class but Florida has not been neglecting the following cycle either.

One of the top quarterbacks among the sophomore high school ranks is four-star passer Brady Hart from Cocoa (Florida) in the 2026 class. The 6-foot-4-180-pound signal-caller recently made a two-day visit to Gainesville and came away with a much better understanding of where he stands with the program early in his recruitment.

Hart spoke with Swamp247’s Blake Alderman after the visit and provided the following details.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire