Blue-chip 2026 quarterback eyes spring visit with Florida football

The attention of late has been focused on the college football transfer portal and the 2025 recruiting cycle, but Billy Napier and Co. are constantly looking ahead further into the future as well.

One member of the 2026 class, four-star quarterback Romin Seymour out of Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point, is already eyeing the Swamp as a potential collegiate destination. The towering 6-foot-5-inch, 175-pound high school sophomore recently told Swamp247 of his interest in the Orange and Blue.

However, there is a bit of a catch as he is a legacy with the Florida State Seminoles through his father Roland Seymour, who played in Tallahassee back in the 1990s. Still, he has expressed interest in both of the state’s top public schools.

“FSU and Florida,” he said. “Those are the two biggest ones in Florida right now.”

The Texas Longhorns are another program giving the Gators a run for their money, having the hometown advantage as Seymour grew up in the Lone Star State. He would eventually lean toward his father’s alma mater over time.

“Growing up I was more of a Texas guy because that’s where my mom and both of her sisters and my uncle went to school,” he noted. “Then I strayed away from it when they were in a rough patch. That’s when I became more of an FSU fan.”

As far as his visit schedule this coming spring is concerned, he does not have any concrete plans yet but plans on visiting Texas as well as Florida and FSU.

Seymour is ranked No. 94 overall and No. 9 at his position nationally according to 247Sports — the only recruiting resource that has graded him so far. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Houston Cougars on top with a 29.7% chance of signing him early on, followed by the Texas A&M Aggies (26.0%), Florida State Seminoles (22.3%) and Florida (18.6%).

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire