Blue-chip 2026 QB recruit plans return visit to Florida after ‘great’ trip

The recruiting frenzy continues for Florida football after things opened back up with the current contact period and the Gators have wasted no time getting back into the swing of things.

Last Friday, Billy Napier and Co. extended a scholarship offer to four-star quarterback Brodie McWhorter out of Kingston (Georgia) Cass in the 2026 cycle after his visit to the Swamp. The 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pound passer came away very impressed with what the Orange and Blue had to offer.

“What stood out most was the love shown from every single coach. They were definitely making me feel like a top priority while I was there,” he told Gators Online. In particular, it was Napier and offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara who stood out the most.

“My talks with coach Napier and coach O’Hara were great,” McWhorter noted. “What’s special about Florida is coach Napier played quarterback at the highest level, so he has done this and been in my shoes before. The main message from him was just to keep doing what I was doing. He said me and (Graham) Mertz‘s game are very similar, so that’s what makes it awesome with me.”

As far as getting back to Gainesville, it appears he has an open invitation to return.

“They told me I could visit any time I wanted,” said McWhorter. “I might go back for the spring game, but I’m not sure what my schedule is looking like.”

Recruiting summary

McWhorter is unrated and unranked by the 247Sports composite but the On3 industry ranking has him at No. 229 overall nationally and No. 20 at his position; Rivals has him at Nos. 100 and 7, respectively.

On3s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Georgia Bulldogs out front with a narrow 24.8% chance of landing him, followed by the Florida State Seminoles (21.7%), Mississippi State (12.6%) and South Florida (10.5%).

