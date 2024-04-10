Blue-chip 2025 WR reschedules Florida visit to Thursday

Billy Napier and Co. have been busy this month split between spring practices for the current players while also hosting potential future members of the Orange and Blue to get a gander at what the Gators are cooking in the Swamp.

Four-star wide receiver Cortez Mills out of Homestead (Florida) in the 2025 cycle was supposed to make a trip to Gainesville on March 23, but those plans fell through. Instead, the 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound pass-catcher will be on campus this Thursday ahead of the program’s annual Orange and Blue game, according to Swamp247.

The in-state product also plans to visit the Oklahoma Sooners on April 20 and he has already met with the Miami Hurricanes thrice this spring. He has an official visit set with the Gators for the weekend of June 7, plus the Clemson Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Miami as well.

Recruiting Summary

Mills is ranked No. 97 overall and No. 12 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 124 and 14, respectively.

The ‘Cames hold two crystal ball predictions for the Sunshine State recruit while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine agrees with a 48.2% chance of signing him; Florida (15.6%), Nebraska (13.4%) and Clemson (8.4%) trail behind.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire