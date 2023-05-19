Blue-chip 2025 wide receiver recruit: ‘Florida is No. 1’

Billy Napier and his Florida football staff have been laser-focused on the recruiting class of 2024 lately but they have not been neglecting the future classes either. Looking ahead to the 2025 cycle, the Gators are vying for some of the top talents in the nation as the Orange and Blue rebuilds a once-proud program.

Florida got some good news on Thursday when four-star wide 2025 receiver Hardley Gilmore told Gators Online that, “Right now, Florida is No. 1. They are at the top right now.”

“They like my talent and how I get separation down the field,” the rising high school junior added. “Also, my athleticism and game, like, how I can play in the SEC for the Gators.”

A standout at Pahokee (Florida), the young pass-catcher has already gotten in some reps with four-star quarterback Austin Simmons, a fellow 2025 class member who has already committed to UF — among others.

“Me and Austin Simmons have a good bond. I have a good bond with another Florida Gators commit as well in Chauncey Bowens. I played with him my ninth-grade year,” the 6-foot-1-inch, 165-pound recruit said.

“That makes a big deal. I’m close with Chauncey and I’m also close with Will Norman and Knijeah Harris who are on the team now, so that bond with all of them is great. They are recruiting me hard to Florida.”

Gilmore is ranked No. 106 overall and No. 18 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 112 and 18, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine…

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire