Blue-chip 2025 tight end includes Florida among top 8 schools

Florida football’s recruiting efforts on the prep circuit have ramped up ahead of the early signing period later this month but the focus has not been just on the 2024 class.

Billy Napier and Co. have also been working hard to impress members of the 2025 cycle as well as they try to pull the Gators out of the doldrums. The program got some good news on Saturday morning when four-star tight end Dasaahn Brame out of Derby (Kansas) announced his top eight schools and included the Orange and Blue, according to On3’s Chad Simmons.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 225-pounder also listed the Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies and Kansas State Wildcats.

“These schools are on top because of the relationships and the coaches,” he told On3. “I have visited five of the schools and I love the campuses. The relationships are big for me because I want to feel at home where I go. All eight schools reach out to me every day, and they all make me feel important and like a priority.”

When asked about Florida specifically, he alluded to the experience of a high school alumnus who played in Gainesville.

“Former Derby tight end DeAndre Goolsby went to Florida and he loved it,” Brame told Simmons. “They have a great environment and I want to see the Swamp.”

Brame is ranked No. 175 overall and No. 7 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 153 and 7, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Kansas State (38.3%) out front followed by Oklahoma (20.4%), the Kansas Jayhawks (6.2%) and Arkansas Razorbacks (5.2%).

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire