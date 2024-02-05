Blue-chip 2025 quarterback recruit talks Gators, others after visits

The Florida football program has been busy these last two weeks on the recruiting front as Billy Napier and Co. continue their efforts to rebuild a once-proud Gators program.

A couple of weekends ago, the team hosted four-star quarterback Matt Zollers out of Royersford (Pennsylvania) Spring-Ford in the 2025 cycle for a campus visit. The 6-foot-3.5-inch, 205-pound signal-caller was impressed with his experience in Hogtown.

“It was great,” Zollers told 247Sports regarding his Gainesville visit. “The facilities and all the coaches and assistants were great. I had an amazing time up there seeing everything.”

As a result of his positive experience, the high school junior is really feeling the vibe in the Swamp.

“Definitely the style of offense that they run up there and the environment inside the quarterback room,” he offered.

However, the Orange and Blue are not the only program in pursuit of the coveted passer. He has also made visits to see the Penn State Nittany Lions and Georgia Bulldogs.

“I really like how genuine all the coaches up there are and they really know what they are talking about on the football side of things,” Zollers said of his UGA experience.

“Coach Kotelnicki and Coach O’Brien work super well together and really know what they are talking about, and have a great way of developing me to excel at the college level and above,” he added in regards to his PSU visit.

Zollers is ranked No. 197 overall and No. 13 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 202 and 14, respectively.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Penn State on top with a 48.2% chance of landing him, followed by the Pittsburgh Panthers (17.4%), Old Dominion Monarchs (7.8%) and Georgia (6.5%).

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire