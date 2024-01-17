Blue-chip 2025 QB prospect digging Florida’s vibe after visit

Florida football’s first junior day event of 2024 is starting to bear fruit as prep prospects emerge from the weekend in the Swamp with positive takeaways from Billy Napier’s program.

Among those in attendance was four-star quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. out of Warner Robins (Georgia) Houston County in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound passer has been on campus before but his most recent visit allowed him to reconnect and strengthen bonds.

“They are sitting pretty good right now,” he told Swamp247 of the Gators. “They were my first visit this offseason, so they did a great job showing me and my family hospitality. I feel like Florida is a place that could potentially get me as their quarterback.”

The Florida State Seminoles, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers are among some of the other suitors he noted. Still, he sees some good things about the Gators.

“I like the tradition they got going on at Florida. These haven’t been some great past seasons for them, but as Coach Napier said, this year coming up should be the year they take their next step up.

“The last two or three years, they have been rebuilding and building. I feel like this next season, they have a special 2024 class coming in, so they can make something happen in the SEC this year.”

Hill is ranked No. 67 overall and No. 6 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 77 and 7, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the North Carolina Tar Heels ahead with a commanding 78.3% chance of signing him; Florida is fourth at 2.3%.

