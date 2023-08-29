Blue-chip 2025 OT sets unofficial fall visit with Florida football

The recruiting grind continues for Florida football despite the start of the season, which lies just a couple of days away. Billy Napier and Co. have been busy preparing their team for the season opener this coming Thursday, but have also kept an eye on the prep prospects in the nation as well.

One of the coveted members of the 2025 recruiting class who has shown a keen interest in the Gators is four-star offensive tackle Matty Augustine out of Greenwich (Connecticut) Brunswick, who recently divulged his fall visit schedule to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn. The 6-foot-7-inch, 290-pound lineman included the Orange and Blue on his itinerary, as well as a trio of other schools.

“I am thinking of going to Wisconsin versus Buffalo, Tennessee versus Florida, Notre Dame versus Ohio State and Michigan versus Ohio State,” he told Dohn.

The Gators are slated to host the Vols in the Swamp for the Southeastern Conference schedule opener on Sept. 16.

Augustine is rated at four stars and ranked No. 340 overall and No. 28 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking rates him at three stars and has him at Nos. 345 and 25, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Notre Dame on top with an 85.5% chance of signing him, followed by Vanderbilt (3.7%) and Ohio State (2.1%).

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire