Blue-chip 2025 OT narrows top schools to 7, includes Florida

Now that Florida football’s 2023 campaign is over and done, it is time once again to turn our collective attention toward the recruiting trail, where Billy Napier and Co. will be focusing a great deal of effort over the coming months.

While much of the news surrounding the Gators has covered the players departing the program following its third-straight losing season, there have been some bright spots as well.

Among those positive points was an announcement by four-star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph out of Fort Valley (Georgia) Houston County in the 2025 class, who offered up his top seven schools on Sunday via Twitter. Among those mentioned were the Orange and Blue, as well as the Florida State Seminoles, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.

Joseph is ranked No. 114 overall and No. 4 at interior offensive lineman nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 120 and 6, respectively. The Georgia Bulldogs lead the way on On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 31.5% chance of signing him, followed by FSU (27.6%), the Alabama Crimson Tide (21.1%) and Florida (10.1%).

