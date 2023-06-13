Blue-chip 2025 offensive tackle sets return date with Florida football

Billy Napier and Co. are scheduled to host four-star offensive tackle Owen Strebig out of Waukesha (Wisconsin) Catholic Memorial in the 2025 recruiting class on a return trip to Gainesville next month, according to Gators Online’s Corey Bender.

“I will be back at the Swamp July 29th!” the 6-foot-8-inch, 295-pound lineman told Bender.

That date represents the biggest event of the summer for Florida football when it assembles its committed and highly-sought recruits in the Swamp for the annual Friday Night Lights affair.

Strebig has made one trip to campus prior, which introduced him to Napier as well as offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton. While the visit was a bit overwhelming, he came away very impressed with what the Orange and Blue have to offer.

“I really liked the coaches; everyone was very welcoming. I really liked the new facility. The campus looked like a great place to be for a student-athlete.

“Coach Sale mentioned he was going to work me hard but love me harder as a player. That’s something that is important me. Also, coach Napier is a down-to-earth, personable coach. Coach Stapleton is a great coach with a lot of football knowledge.”

The rising high school junior also holds offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida State Seminoles, Wisconsin Badgers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Illinois Illini, Penn State Nittany Lions, Stanford Cardinals, Kentucky Wildcats and Minnesota Golden Gophers, among others.

Strebig is ranked No. 130 overall and No. 13 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 102 and 10, respectively. He currently has a 247Sports crystal ball prediction for Wisconsin while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine agrees, giving the Badgers a 28.1% chance of signing him, followed by Iowa (16.7%), Notre Dame (7.5%) and Illinois (6.2%).

