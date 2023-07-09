Blue-chip 2025 offensive lineman to visit Florida late July

Florida football is set to welcome four-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi out of Lewisville (Texas) in the 2025 recruiting cycle at the end of July ahead of its summer Grill in the Ville event held for rising prep prospects. The visit also coincides with a break in the dead period, which lasts about a week before quieting back down again to start August.

“I’ll be up there on the 27th. I’ll be back home on the 28th,” Fasusi confirmed with Gators Online’s Corey Bender.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 285-pound lineman received a scholarship from head coach Billy Napier back on May 9 and throughout Fasusi’s recruitment he has hauled in plenty more, including offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Oregon Ducks and Tennessee Volunteers, among others.

Fasusi is ranked No. 31 overall and No. 5 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 46 and 8, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Oklahoma Sooners in the lead for his talents with a 25.6% chance of landing him, followed by Texas A&M (22.4%) and Texas (19.2%).

