Blue-chip 2025 CB recruit talks scholarship offer from Florida

Florida football’s recruiting efforts remain in high gear as Billy Napier and his army of staffers continue their efforts to rebuild a once-proud program in the Swamp.

One of Florida’s targets in the 2025 cycle is four-star cornerback Graceson Littleton out of Cocoa (Florida), who is coveted by a myriad of teams around the nation for his talents. Napier and Co. have stressed the importance of recruiting hard for in-state products and the high school junior fits that bill perfectly.

The 6-foot-180-pound defensive back recently spoke with 247Sports’ Tom Loy about his recent scholarship offers, which include the Alabama Crimson Tide, Cincinnati Bearcats, Duke Blue Devils, Florida, Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Louisville Cardinals, Oklahoma Sooners and Ole Miss Rebels, among others.

On Florida’s scholarship offer

“(They are) are obviously showing a lot of love too. I like coach Will Harris at Florida. He’s young and very in tune. I’m going to hop on a Facetime with him. He seems like he knows a lot about the game. I’ve seen a lot of videos of him on the internet. Just like Coach Mo, he’s very interactive with his players. Recruiting summary

Official visit plans

“I haven’t set up any official visits currently,” Littleton revealed. “I’m thinking of making a decision around August. With official visits, we’re getting there. We’re narrowing it down. My goal is go to Power 5. I’m still building relationships.”

Littleton is ranked No. 276 overall and No. 26 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 218 and 27, respectively.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Georgia Yellow Jackets at the top of the board with a 17.9% chance of signing him, followed by Alabama (15.7%), Kentucky (13.4%) and Iowa (11.2%).

