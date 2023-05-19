Blue-chip 2024 offensive tackle includes Florida on final 5 schools list

It should come as no surprise to Florida football fans that their beloved sports program has made the cut for yet another coveted prep prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. This time, four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal out of Leesburg (Virginia) Tuscarora included his final five preferred collegiate destinations, according to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn.

“They have like five O-line coaches there. I really like how coach (Billy) Napier runs it with the O-line there, how much he focuses on the O-line development at Florida.”

The Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks represent the other four top schools on the rising high school senior’s list. The 6-foot-7.5-inch, 305-pound lineman has official visits set with Clemson (June 2), Georgia (June 9), Florida (June 16) and Arkansas (June 23), and is still looking to make room for an OV with Auburn.

Westphal is ranked No. 240 overall and No. 22 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 234 and 18, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Clemson narrowly in the lead for his talents with a 14.6% chance of signing him; Georgia (11.2%), Arkansas (9.6%) and Maryland (5.7%) follow behind, respectively.

