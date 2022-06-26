This blue-chip 2024 defensive back included Florida in top 5

As June winds down, so are Florida football’s recruiting efforts after a month packed solid with visits — both official and unofficial — from a handful of the best talent from around the nation. Not only have prep prospects from the upcoming 2023 class made the trek down south to see what Gainesville has to offer but also those in the classes ahead, including four-star defensive back TyShun White out of Buford, Georgia, who recently wrapped up an official visit that earned him an offer from Billy Napier.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 185-pound rising high school junior got the red carpet treatment from the Gators, telling Gators Online that “Florida was definitely great,” and that he was “really impressed with the coaches and how welcoming they were.” He also added that “the facilities they are building are on another level; it topped every other school I’ve been to by far.”

Florida also offers more than just what he can achieve on the field, which the young athlete also recognizes. “The academics and how they give you so much help. It makes school so much easier for you. The new housing is amazing as well.”

The Gators have quite a bit of competition for the Peach State standout, as a whole slew of schools including the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, Auburn Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Kentucky Wildcats, Florida State Seminoles, South Carolina Gamecocks and Penn State Nittany Lions have extended offers to him. However, he noted that “Florida is most definitely in my top five right now and I can’t wait to get back.”

White is currently ranked No. 214 overall and No. 21 nationally at the safety position according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at No. 151 overall and No. 21 nationally at cornerback — Florida appears to have bigger plans for him rather than pigeon-holing him into a position at this point. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets currently hold the lead in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 27.7% chance of landing him.

Story continues

Related

WATCH: Anthony Richardson threw a bomb at the Manning Passing Academy Gators land in top 5 for this 2024 ATH following visit Report: Florida losing former 5-star RB to transfer portal Gators hosting final group of official visitors before dead period begins

List

Dooley's Dozen: Ranking the 12 best QBs in Florida football history

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 seasons Florida began unranked and overachieved

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 best SEC football games on the 2022 schedule

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 opposing players that broke the Gator Nation's heart

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!