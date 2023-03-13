Blue-chip 2024 cornerback sets April visit date with Gators

March has been rocking and rolling for Florida football’s recruiting efforts as Billy Napier and Co. roll out the red carpet for the latest visitors to the Swamp. While the end of the dead period at the beginning of the month opened the floodgates for prep prospects to visit campus that wave looks to continue into April as well.

Among those who have set a date to visit the Orange and Blue next month is four-star cornerback Wardell Mack out of Marrero (Louisiana) John Ehret in the 2024 cycle. The 6-foot-0.5-inch, 170-pound defensive back recently told On3 recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman that he plans on making a stop in Gainesville on Saturday, April 8.

In addition to Florida — which extended its scholarship offer less than a week ago — Mack also holds offers from the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies, Florida State Seminoles, Texas Longhorns and Ole Miss Rebels, among others. The high school junior has already paid a visit to Baton Rouge and will visit Austin the weekend following his visit with the Gators.

Mack is ranked No. 115 overall and No. 12 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 78 and 7, respectively. LSU currently holds two crystal ball predictions from 247Sports while also dominating On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 98.8% chance of landing him.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire