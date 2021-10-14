Blue bloods all over Notre Dame’s most recent bowl projections
Notre Dame escaped Virginia Tech with an unlikely win last weekend as they had to call upon their benched starting quarterback to bail them out, which he stepped up and did.
Notre Dame now hits their bye week at 5-1 and as unimpressive as they’ve looked at times this year, they’ve still managed to get to 5-1. Will that be a solid start to a memorable year or will the second half go the same route as some previous duds like 2014 or 2009?
The majority of the experts out there seem to think good things are in store for Notre Dame in the second half based off the most recent national bowl projections. Five different outlets we found have Notre Dame going to three places and playing five different teams, four who would be included in college football’s group of blue bloods.
Here are the latest Notre Dame bowl projections:
Athlon Sports
Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Athlon Sports
Bowl Projection: Cheez-It Bowl vs. Texas
Related: Notre Dame vs. Texas all-time results
CBS Sports:
Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
CBS Sports
Bowl Projection: Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan
A Notre Dame-Michigan rivalry roundtable discussion
College Football News
Credit: Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK
College Football News
Bowl Projection: Peach Bowl vs. Clemson
Related: Best still images from Notre Dame’s upset of No. 1 Clemson
The Sporting News
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
The Sporting News
Bowl Projection: Peach Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Related – The teams Notre Dame has never lost to
USA TODAY
\Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © James Lang
USA TODAY
Bowl Projection: Peach Bowl vs. Penn State
Related – Notre Dame all-time vs. current Big Ten teams
1
1