Blue bloods all over Notre Dame’s most recent bowl projections

Notre Dame escaped Virginia Tech with an unlikely win last weekend as they had to call upon their benched starting quarterback to bail them out, which he stepped up and did.

Notre Dame now hits their bye week at 5-1 and as unimpressive as they’ve looked at times this year, they’ve still managed to get to 5-1. Will that be a solid start to a memorable year or will the second half go the same route as some previous duds like 2014 or 2009?

The majority of the experts out there seem to think good things are in store for Notre Dame in the second half based off the most recent national bowl projections. Five different outlets we found have Notre Dame going to three places and playing five different teams, four who would be included in college football’s group of blue bloods.

Here are the latest Notre Dame bowl projections:

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

Bowl Projection: Cheez-It Bowl vs. Texas

CBS Sports:

CBS Sports

Bowl Projection: Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan

College Football News

College Football News

Bowl Projection: Peach Bowl vs. Clemson

The Sporting News

The Sporting News

Bowl Projection: Peach Bowl vs. Wake Forest

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

Bowl Projection: Peach Bowl vs. Penn State

