Blue Blood pursuing a UNC basketball recruiting target

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels’ basketball program have added some new targets to future recruiting classes with offers over the past few weeks.

With the evaluation period open a few weeks back, the Tar Heels made sure to give out offers to players they wanted to pursue. That included four-star power forward Nikolas Khamenia.

The Studio City, California native earned an offer from UNC back in late May after staff watched him play. But now, another blue blood program is entering the mix.

The Kentucky Wildcats have been recently contacting Khamenia, showing significant interest in him per recruiting analyst David Sisk.

Kentucky has been speaking with 2025 wing, Nikolas Khamenia. Ranked No. 40 by Rivals. Attends Harvard Westlake in the Los Angeles area. @KentuckyRivals — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) June 20, 2024

The Wildcats have yet to offer the talented recruit who has 19 offers so far including from UNC, Kansas, Arizona, and Gonzaga among others. But with Kentucky showing interest, an offer could be coming down the line.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Khamenia is ranked No. 29 nationally, the No. 9 power forward, and No. 3 player in the state of California per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

North Carolina has offers out to 15 players in the 2025 recruiting class but have yet to land a commitment. There’s a long ways to go in this cycle but Davis and his staff want to make sure they can build on an impressive 2024 class.

