'The blue is beautiful': Twitter has some thoughts on the new Colts alternate uniforms
The Indianapolis Colts unveiled their alternate jerseys for the 2023-24 season on Thursday.
While some fans liked the blue-and-black alternate "Indiana Nights" jerseys, others weren't too thrilled. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
The @Colts new alternate uniforms are HERE. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/9N8pt5njsn
— NFL (@NFL) July 20, 2023
Them Indiana boys in them Indiana Nights. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/yBp1fHbFZH
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 20, 2023
YUPPPPP pic.twitter.com/KZe6HPCWRG
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 20, 2023
Indianapolis Colts coverage: Why it might not matter when the Colts start Anthony Richardson
Helmets are sick but the jerseys are pretty meh imo
— BluFlu Productions (@TheRealBluFlu) July 20, 2023
These are fire
— Tre Allen #KeepPounding (@TreAllen12) July 20, 2023
They look great...for a high school team.
— Chad Syrylo 🇺🇲 (@SyryloChad) July 20, 2023
That is by far the worst alternate in the nfl right now
— Nolan Nelson (@NBNelson_) July 20, 2023
The helmet color scheme ruins the whole uniform
— Caleb ∞ (@AktomicGaming) July 20, 2023
These are going to look so sweet on the field. Best I've seen, so far.
— Brian James (@bjameslive) July 20, 2023
The blue is beautiful Ngl this 🔥🔥
— PAIN (@Xommanders) July 20, 2023
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Colts uniforms: Twitter reacts to new alternate jerseys