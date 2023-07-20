'The blue is beautiful': Twitter has some thoughts on the new Colts alternate uniforms

The Indianapolis Colts unveiled their alternate jerseys for the 2023-24 season on Thursday.

While some fans liked the blue-and-black alternate "Indiana Nights" jerseys, others weren't too thrilled. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Them Indiana boys in them Indiana Nights. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/yBp1fHbFZH — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 20, 2023

Helmets are sick but the jerseys are pretty meh imo — BluFlu Productions (@TheRealBluFlu) July 20, 2023

These are fire — Tre Allen #KeepPounding (@TreAllen12) July 20, 2023

They look great...for a high school team. — Chad Syrylo 🇺🇲 (@SyryloChad) July 20, 2023

That is by far the worst alternate in the nfl right now — Nolan Nelson (@NBNelson_) July 20, 2023

The helmet color scheme ruins the whole uniform — Caleb ∞ (@AktomicGaming) July 20, 2023

These are going to look so sweet on the field. Best I've seen, so far. — Brian James (@bjameslive) July 20, 2023

The blue is beautiful Ngl this 🔥🔥 — PAIN (@Xommanders) July 20, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Colts uniforms: Twitter reacts to new alternate jerseys