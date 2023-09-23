Blue beats Red in showdown between Class B East Devils

VERONA - The Blue Devils got the best of their Tri-Valley League counterparts in red Friday when they defeated Vernon-Verona-Sherill 49-35 in the Class B East football opener for both schools at Sheveron Stadium.

The tone for the game was set around the first change in quarters. Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (1-3, 0-1 B East) opened the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown pass from James Ward to Jay-Den Buchanon in the final minute of the first quarter, and the Red Devils led 7-0 at the start of the second.

Camden Blue Devils quarterback Brian Gonzalez bulls his way across the goal line just before halftime against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Friday. Gonzalez' touchdown gave the Blue Devils a 21-14 halftime lead on the way to a 49-35 victory.

A 60-yard run by Camden quarterback Brian Gonzalez quickly put the Blue Devils (2-2, 1-0 B East) in a goal-to-go situation on then next drive, and three plays later, Trey O'Rourke went 3 yards for the tying touchdown.

The 2 1/2 minutes of game time that passed between those touchdowns was longer than several exchanges as the game progressed.

Camden had two scoring plays wiped out by penalties on its next possession - a 6-yard run and an 18-yard pass, both by Gonzalez - before Gonzalez threw a 26-yard touchdown to Azier Odom on a fourth-and-23 play.

The Blue Devils held their first lead for exactly 13 seconds, which was long enough for Charlie Foster to run the ensuing kickoff back 90 yards for a touchdown for the Red Devils.

Charlie Foster (10) runs with the ball for the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Red Devils during Friday's game against Camden. Foster scored two touchdowns, one on a kickoff return and the other on a pass reception.

Camden got the ball back with enough time to take the lead again before halftime on a 4-yard touchdown run by Gonzalez with 35 seconds on the clock. This time, the Blue Devils angled their kick toward the sideline and away from Foster.

The Blue Devils took a 21-14 lead into intermission knowing they would have the ball to start the second half. It took less than one minute to extend the lead with a 48-yard pass from Brian Gonzalez to his younger brother Adam Gonzalez.

The Camden defense got in on the act and helped the Blue Devils extend their lead. Vernon-Verona-Sherrill drove to the Camden 4-yard line and got the yardage it needed for a first down at the 1 on fourth down but had the play called back for a penalty. Needing to get to the 2 from the 9, the Red Devils completed a screen pass and took a loss on the play, losing possession of the ball in addition to the yardage.

The Camden lead extended to 42-14 in the fourth quarter with another O'Rourke touchdown run and the third touchdown pass by Brian Gonzalez, this one covering 67 yards to Caden Grygiel with 4:32 left to play.

Fourteen seconds later, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill was visiting the other end zone on a 47-yard Ward-to-Foster pass play. Less than two minutes after that, Ward threw a 22-yard scoring pass to freshman Gabe Wheeler and had the Red Devils back within two touchdowns with 2:23 on the clock.

Nine seconds later, Camden extended its lead back to 21 points with a 52-yard Nicholas Morse touchdown run.

Camden Blue Devils receiver Isaac Lynch (20) makes a leaping attempt to grab a pass against the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Red Devils Friday.

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill added a sneak by Ward for a touchdown at the six-second mark to wrap up the scoring this back-and-forth battle.

Camden travels to Ilion next Friday for a game at Central Valley Academy, while Vernon-Verona-Sherrill heads to Carthage that same night.

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Camden defeats Vernon-Verona-Sherrill in Class B East football opener