Blue Angels take 4th in high kick, jazz at 8-team Montevideo meet

Jan. 13—MONTEVIDEO — The Bemidji High School dance team garnered a pair of fourth-place finishes on Friday in Montevideo.

Facing an eight-team field, the Blue Angels took fourth in both the high kick and jazz competitions. In both competitions, Bemidji garnered a ranking point total of 11, one point behind third-place Minnewaska (10).

Yellow Medicine East took the top spot in both categories, followed in both by Montevideo.

High Kick Results

1-Yellow Medicine East 3; 2-Montevideo 6; 3-Minnewaska 10; 4-Bemidji 11; 5-Moorhead 14.5; 6-Lakeview 18; 7-BOLD/BLHS 21; 8-Sauk Centre 24.

Jazz Results

1-Yellow Medicine East 3; 2-Montevideo 6; 3-Minnewaska 10; 4-Bemidji 11; 5-Moorhead 16; 6-BOLD/BLHS 18; 7-Lakeview 19.5; 8-Sauk Centre 24.