Blowouts and upsets: Looking at Ed Orgeron in openers

We are just two weeks away from the LSU Tigers opening the 2021 campaign on the road in Pasadena, California. They will face off with a UCLA Bruins team that finished 3-4 last year on a shortened schedule.

The Tigers were 5-5 in their shortened schedule, needing wins in the final two games to avoid the first losing season since 1999. Max Johnson was the starting quarterback for both games and he looks to lead the team back into the SEC West race this upcoming season.

Ranking the LSU Tigers' most important games in 2021

This is the fifth full season for the current head coach. Ed Orgeron was part of the 2016 coaching staff but was promoted to interim following the firing of Les Miles. He joined LSU in the 2015 season as the defensive line coach. The loss to Auburn in the fourth game of the season prompted the change. LSU had lost to an unranked Wisconsin team to start the season. They would fall completely out of the rankings after the 18-13 loss.

A look back at how the LSU Tigers have fared in openers under Ed Orgeron since 2016:

2016: Missouri Tigers vs LSU Tigers

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LSU 42, Missouri 7

The first game under Ed Orgeron came on Sept. 30, 2016. The prior week the No. 18 Tigers fell to Auburn, Les Miles was fired following the loss and promoted Orgeron to interim head coach. The defense responded by only allowing 167 yards to Drew Lock in the air and intercepted one of his passes. The offense saw running backs Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams rattle off 293 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

2017: BYU Cougars vs No. 13 LSU Tigers (New Orleans, LA)

(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

LSU 27, BYU 0

The Tigers opened the 2017 campaign with the term "interim" being removed as Orgeron became the permanent head coach. They opened the season in a "neutral" site that felt like a home game in the Big Easy. The game was moved from Houston due to Hurricane Harvey. The Tigers blanked BYU 27-0. It was all about the run game with Guice and Williams as they torched the Cougars' defense with 214 yards and three rushing touchdowns. https://youtu.be/uGotb41JJz4

2018: No. 8 Miami Hurricanes vs No. 25 LSU Tigers (Arlington, Texas)

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

LSU 33, Miami 17

The Tigers finished 2017 with a four-point loss to Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl. Heading into 2018, LSU started out barely in the top 25 rankings. They took down the No. 8 Hurricanes by building a 27-3 lead at the half, by the end of the third quarter it was 33-3. Nick Brossette led the offense with 125 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Cole Tracy accounted for 15 points after hitting all four field-goal attempts. It marked the first game in the Joe Burrow era, he completed 11 of 24 passes for 140 yards. https://youtu.be/SxZrYfJeEG8

2019: Georgia Southern Eagles vs No. 6 LSU Tigers

(Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3

The 2019 campaign was a magical year and it all started against Georgia Southern in Death Valley. Joe Burrow and the offense picked apart the defense as they built a 42-3 halftime lead. Burrow was efficient as he completed 23/27 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns. Terrace Marshall Jr caught four passes total but three went for touchdowns in this game. Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire all found the endzone in this tune-up game ahead of their week two battle in Austin. https://youtu.be/fdrl8mZ4-9E

2020: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs No. 6 LSU Tigers

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State 44, LSU 34

Heading into 2020, there were a lot of unknowns for the defending national champions and no one knew what was coming. The No. 6 Tigers' defense was blasted as Mike Leach's air raid offense threw for 623 yards and five touchdowns. A trio of Bulldog receivers went over 100 yards with three touchdowns between them. The offense couldn't keep up as they fell in the opener. It was a sign of things to come for the defense and cost defensive coordinator Bo Pelini his job after the season. https://youtu.be/VVAr6G17YyQ

LSU record under Ed Orgeron in openers

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Overall the Tigers are 4-1 under Orgeron in the first game of the year he has coached. They are 3-1 in openers. This year is the first time they open on the road.

1

1