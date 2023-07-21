In blowout turned nail-biter, Lynx hang on to beat Sparks

Perhaps it's easier to say given what happened, after crisis was averted, after her rookies had played like veterans and her star had played like an MVP.

But Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was asked after Thursday night's 73-70 victory over Los Angeles at Target Center about the suspense. Specifically, what it was like to lead by as many as 20 points in the first half, then be outscored 31-6 over a stretch of 10-plus minutes in the second.

Only to come back for the victory.

Drama? Bring it on.

"I think drama is good for a team," Reeve said. "I do. I don't think a team can be good without those challenges."

Wonder if the announced crowd of 7,014 at the game would have preferred an easier victory. But OK.

Here's what we know for sure:

• The Lynx (10-12) ended a three-game losing streak by winning the first of three consecutive games at home coming out of the All-Star Game break. The Lynx swept the Sparks (7-14) in the four-game season series.

• The Lynx improved to 9-3 when playing teams below them in the standings, including nine in a row.

• Rookies Dorka Juhász and Diamond Miller had singular performances.

• Napheesa Collier carried the team across the finish line.

Talk about monumental momentum swings. With Juhász leading the way, Minnesota opened the second quarter 28-7 to take a 20-point lead. Minnesota still led by 18 after Miller scored with 4:03 left in the fourth. But over the next 10-plus minutes it was all Sparks, who went up seven on Jordin Canada's basket with 4:07 left.

Enter Collier.

The All-Star forward finished with 22 points and seven rebounds, making nine of 20 shots. But at that point, with the Lynx down 68-61, she was 5-for-16.

"It was all about leaving that behind," Collier said. "They were on a huge run. We weren't playing defensively like we needed to. I just tried to stay aggressive."

She scored on a put-back. Kayla McBride stole the ball and fed Collier for a layup. After a missed Los Angeles shot, Collier hit a 7-footer and the Lynx were within a point with 3:02 left.

Another Sparks turnover resulted in two Miller free throws. Moments later, with 1:50 left, Lindsay Allen hit two more. By the time McBride fed a cutting Collier for a score with 42.9 seconds left, the Lynx, on a 12-0 run, were up five.

"That's what the greatest players do," Juhász said. "When the team needs you, you show up."

She wasn't alone. With her parents in town from Hungary to see her play professionally for the first time, Juhász had a 16-point, 10-rebound, three-assist, two-steal, one-block game, making seven of 10 shots.

It's a line that has never been done in a regular season game by a rookie. The only one who did it before was Collier, in the playoffs.

Miller? The talk the past few days was getting her more involved. The result: 13 points, nine assists, eight boards. The last 10/9/8 game by a WNBA rookie was by Breanna Stewart with Seattle in 2016. It has only been done four times.

"I think this just comes with learning and adapting when you're in the W, and learning what works and what doesn't work," Miller said. "So this is just a part of my process."

The Lynx did it with reserve guard Rachal Banham (thumb) out of action for a while, but with Aerial Powers (ankle) back.

But the victory? It's all a part of the process, even the drama. Just ask Reeve.

"I know that probably people probably got a little nervous or whatever," she said. "But we hung in there."