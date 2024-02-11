After blowout loss to Purdue, IU basketball's Mike Woodson says 'season's not over yet'

Even though Indiana dropped to 14-10 overall after a 20-point loss to Purdue on Saturday night, IU coach Mike Woodson wasn't ready to throw in the towel for the season.

"This season's not over yet, guys," Woodson said to the media after the 79-59 defeat at Mackey Arena. "We still have six, seven games to play. … We’re still in the thick of things"

Indiana coach Mike Woodson: “The season’s not over, guys .. We still have six, seven games to play. … We’re still in the thick of things.” #iubb — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) February 11, 2024

It was the Hoosiers' second blowout loss to the Boilermakers this season.

Indiana goes down: IU gets run over by Purdue freight train in another 20-point loss

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson isn't giving up on IU's season