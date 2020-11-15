In blowout loss, Michigan football learns it always can get worse

Breaking News:

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press
Free Press sports writer Orion Sang reveals what he learned in Michigan football's 49-11 loss to Wisconsin, and looks ahead to the Wolverines' game at Rutgers on Saturday:

3 things we learned

It can always get worse: Just when it seemed like the Wolverines had reached a new low with consecutive losses to Michigan State and Indiana, they reached a nadir in Saturday's blowout loss to Wisconsin. The 49-11 shellacking was the worst home loss since Nov. 23, 1935 and the worst loss of the Jim Harbaugh era. At 1-3, the Wolverines are off to their worst start since 1967. Even in a rebuilding season, Michigan is making it as painful a rebuild as possible.

University of Michigan players Zak Zinter, 65, Nolan Rumler, 55 and Zach Carpenter, 58, warm up with their team before the Michigan Wolverines take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Ann Arbor, Michigan on November 14, 2020.
The defense is still bad: The Wolverines only allowed 127 yards and two touchdowns passing, an improvement after it gave up 665 yards over the previous two games. The only problem: The lack of passing yards was because the Badgers ran for 341 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 6.7 yards per carry and consistently beating U-M to the edge on jet sweeps. Michigan even struggled to stop the Badgers as they were attempting to run out the clock in the second half. Simply put: the defense got worse Saturday night.

The offense is bad, too: Michigan has averaged just 20.7 points per game during its three-game losing streak. But at least in the previous games, the Wolverines were able to pile up yardage. Against Wisconsin, they were just plain bad, compiling 219 total yards on 11 possessions. The first four drives Saturday resulted in two interceptions and two three-and-outs for 1 total yard. After that, the game was basically over. Michigan showed some life at the end of the half but failed to punch the ball in from the half-yard line on fourth-and-goal. Then it settled for a field goal on the opening drive of the second half. The pass game is an issue, and so is the run game.

Next up

Matchup: Michigan (1-3) at Rutgers (1-3)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

TV/radio: BTN; WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: TBA

Know the foe: Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights have the same record as Michigan and also have lost three straight games, after beating Michigan State in their season opener. The trajectory of each program is different, however. Rutgers, the perennial doormat of the Big Ten, brought back Greg Schiano as head coach this offseason. Schiano was the last coach to have any real success with the Scarlet Knights, albeit in the Big East, which no longer is a football conference. Schiano inherited some solid players, such as running back Isaih Pacheco and wide receiver Bo Melton. He also supplemented the roster with a few grad transfers, including starting quarterback Noah Vedral, receiver Aron Cruickshank, defensive back Brendon White and defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, who previously played at Michigan. This is a multi-year project, and it'll take time for Schiano to get his players into the program. For now, this is a somewhat misfitting roster filled with players Schiano either inherited or with players other programs were OK saying goodbye to.

3 things to watch

Will Michigan get up off the mat? It didn't take long for the Wolverines to become dejected against Wisconsin, one of the most concerning aspects of their performance. The Wolverines aren't a good team right now, but there's still plenty of opportunities for younger players to prove themselves and begin building for the future. None of that can happen, though, if the energy level evaporates at the first sign of adversity. . Michigan has no championships to play for. But it still has something to prove, and it would surely want to avoid reaching another low by losing to Rutgers.

Michigan Wolverines running back Zach Charbonnet is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers defenders during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Nov. 14, 2020.
Quarterback change?: Joe Milton isn't to blame for all of the offense's struggles. But after playing his worst game of the season Saturday, completing just 9 of 19 passes for 98 yards with two interceptions, his job could be in jeopardy. His second interception was especially baffling, as Milton gunned the ball directly at linebacker Leo Chenal, for his fourth interception in his past seven quarters. Milton was eventually replaced by Cade McNamara in the third quarter, and McNamara put on a show in his first drive with an array of impressive passes as he led Michigan's only touchdown drive of the day. It was a small sample size, but McNamara displayed accuracy and touch. And now it's worth wondering whether Milton will continue on as the starter.

Injury report: Michigan played without star defensive end Kwity Paye, right tackle Jalen Mayfield and left tackle Ryan Hayes against Wisconsin. There has been no word on Paye, who was injured against Indiana, and Mayfield (high right ankle sprain) and Hayes have now missed two games due to injury. While the offensive line struggled against Michigan State even with Mayfield and Hayes in the lineup, it has not been the same since they left, with just 60 yards rushing over the past two games. Paye, meanwhile, is an indispensable member of Michigan's defense. He was the top pass-rusher through three games and had a team-high two sacks. He also has been an excellent run defender who was sorely missed against Wisconsin. The Wolverines already are playing without star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the rest of the season due to a fractured leg, and they can't afford to be without Paye for much longer.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football learns painful lesson: Things can always get worse

