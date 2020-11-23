Blown leads plague Packers in 2020

The Packers have built a record of 7-3, which is good. In each of their three losses, the Packers have blown leads of seven or more points. Which is not good.

Against the Buccaneers, a 10-0 lead became a 38-10 blowout loss. Against the Vikings, leads of 7-0 and 14-7 didn’t last. On Sunday against the Colts, leads of 21-7 and 28-14 didn’t hold.

On the surface, it’s a failure of the defense. At a deeper level, the offense also bears blame for it. On Sunday, for example, the Packers opened the second half with a pair of three-and-out drives, allowing the Colts to eventually tie things up at 28.

The end result for the Packers on Sunday was a blown 14-point lead. That rarely happens to the Packers under Aaron Rodgers. At least when they’re not playing the Colts.

As noted by ESPN, Rodgers has a record of 95-2 against all teams other than the Colts, when leading by 14 or more points. Against the Colts, Rodgers is 1-2 when leading by 14 or more points.

