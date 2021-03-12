Blown lead, another Laine benching: Tough times for Blue Jackets, Torts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James O'Brien
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Perhaps it’s a rule of the universe. You can only go so long without some drama (and, often, a crushing loss) involving John Tortorella, the Blue Jackets, and a forward like Patrik Laine.

Sure, things were bad heading into Thursday … but by Blue Jackets/Torts terms, you might say they were merely generically bad.

Sure, Patrik Laine’s confidence seemed shot, what with a wayward two-way game, and a no points in seven straight games. And, with each week, the Blue Jackets’ playoff hopes looked slimmer.

But at least the questions probably felt relatively simple and straightforward. At least, they were about as run-of-the-mill as they can get for a Torts team that was losing.

Thursday brought a little spice to that milquetoast brand of failure, though.

Blown lead, Laine benching in Blue Jackets’ OT loss to Panthers

For most of Thursday’s game against the Panthers, things probably seemed like they were on the upswing for Laine and the Blue Jackets. At least relatively speaking.

Laine assisted on Oliver Bjorkstrand‘s second goal of the night to break that slump, and give the Blue Jackets a 2-0 lead over the Panthers in the second period.

Then, 3:23 into the third, Patrik Laine scored in a way that Tortorella and the Blue Jackets envisioned: a power-play goal. About a minute later, another forward practically built to torment Torts made it 4-1, as Max Domi fattened that lead.

Unfortunately, that 4-1 lead wouldn’t hold. About six-and-a-half minutes into the third period, Ryan Lomberg began a Panthers rally. Eventually, the Panthers would beat the Blue Jackets in overtime.

Domi and Laine both made some key mistakes, leading to another Laine benching by Tortorella since the winger landed with the Blue Jackets. For a coach who doesn’t want to bench a player, Torts sure does bench players in prominent situations.

Would a second chance work better than a benching?

That “I guess I thought wrong” vibe might be where this is most uncomfortable. Not just for Laine, but for Blue Jackets management, as they assess Torts.

Rather than benching a player every time, maybe there should be opportunities for redemption? We’ve seen talented players get reprimanded, then score big goals time and time again. Sometimes in sports, some mercy can lead to great achievements.

Instead, Laine was benched, and stayed on the bench. Pierre-Luc Dubois also experienced that same stapling on his way out. In at least two cases, Laine and Dubois watched the Blue Jackets lose in overtime. For a struggling team like the Blue Jackets, every point counts.

For what it’s worth, Torts will take the point.

“We’ll be OK. We’ve got to keep growing,” Tortorella said, via NHL.com’s Craig Merz. “Although we don’t get a full result tonight, we get a point. We’ll take the point. We’ve got a lot of good things going on. We’ve got to focus on that.”

Growing, huh?

That might not be the word most think of when they describe how things are going for the Blue Jackets, Laine, and Tortorella. Other options: wallowing, sinking, decaying.

If we all look at this in hindsight as “No pain, no gain,” then Columbus really needs to speed things up. They’re running out of time.

More NHL News

Blues bet big on Binnington: six year, $36M extension Marc-Andre Fleury placed on NHL COVID-19 protocols list McKenzie: 2021 NHL Draft won’t be moved, possible lottery changes

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Blown lead, another Laine benching: Tough times for Blue Jackets, Torts originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Vatrano's OT goal pushes Panthers past Blue Jackets 5-4

    Frank Vatrano scored 2:48 into overtime, Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Thursday night to sweep a two-game series. The Panthers scored three times in the third period to erase a 4-1 deficit before Vatrano tipped in a rebounded shot from Jonathan Huberdeau to win it. “We knew we had the momentum going in overtime and (Huberdeau) has a great chance before, and I would have lost some sleep if I didn’t bury that second one there,” said Vatrano, who played in his 300th NHL game.

  • Aleksander Barkov with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

    Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 03/11/2021

  • John Carlson on reaching 500 points: 'It was nice to do it when we won'

    Step aside, Alex Ovechkin. It was John Carlson's turn to hit a big milestone.

  • Texans restructure contract of WR Brandin Cooks

    The Houston Texans have restructured the contract of receiver Brandin Cooks, saving them $6.53 million in salary cap space.

  • 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer Are Back as Massive Luxury SUVs

    These new big SUVs from Jeep look similar, but the Grand Wagoneer has more luxurious equipment. They'll be on sale this summer.

  • F1 pre-season testing day one live: latest updates and lap times from Bahrain

    Team-by-team guide: Hopes, expectations and realiVERties for each team before the new season F1 2021: pre-season tests, car launch dates, full race schedule and calendar F1 sprint races: how they could improve predictable race weekends Testing begins at 7am GMT on Sky Sports F1 Daniel Ricciardo quickest in morning session as Mercedes have limited running

  • Islanders hold on to top Devils 5-3, but Anders Lee leaves with injury

    The New York Islanders welcomed fans back to Nassau Coliseum by beating the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Thursday night for their seventh straight win.

  • a Goalie Save from Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals

    (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goalie Save from Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals, 03/11/2021

  • NHL roundup: Panthers rally to beat Jackets in OT

    Frank Vatrano's rebound goal completed Florida's wild comeback as the Panthers earned a 5-4 overtime win over the host Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Aaron Ekblad sent a puck up the boards in overtime, leading to a two-on-one rush led by Jonathan Huberdeau. Vatrano was playing in his 300th career game.

  • Why Jeep Thinks It Can Charge $100K+ for Its New SUV

    For the first time in its history, Jeep is selling a truck starting at more than $100,000. Will buyers bite?

  • Blackhawks score on 4 of first 8 shots, beat Stars 4-2

    Carl Soderberg and Alex DeBrincat scored power-play goals in the second period and the Chicago Blackhawks scored on four of their first eight shots in a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. Thirty-seven-year-old defenseman Duncan Keith had his first goal in exactly a calendar year, Dominik Kubalik also scored and rookie Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves. Patrick Kane and Adam Boqvist each had two assists to help the Blackhawks close their four games in Dallas this season at 3-1-0.

  • Blackhawks sitting in playoff spot at halfway point of 2020-21 season

    The Blackhawks have hit the halfway mark of the 2020-21 season and they're currently sitting in a playoff spot. Who saw that coming?

  • EmRata Just Revealed Her Baby's Adorable Name—Here's His IG Debut

    She shared a sweet breastfeeding moment.

  • The Buzzer: Painful Devils own-goal, more from NHL on Thursday

    Highlights, scores, and more from around the league.

  • Minneapolis promised change after George Floyd. Instead it's geared up for war

    The trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed Floyd, has begun – and Minneapolis looks like a police state Members of the national guard open a security gate outside the Hennepin county government center on March 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images The George Floyd uprising that began in Minneapolis introduced the demand of defunding the police to the general public, empowered Black-led anti-police violence movements across the planet, generated policy changes in cities across the US, and most importantly built new organizations which have the capacity to fight for systemic change for the long haul. The uprising brought a lot of reforms and positive developments to its birth city, too, including a move to actually defund the Minneapolis police department and redistribute funds to services with a larger potential for eradicating both crime and poverty. Now, however, the Minneapolis and Minnesota governments are in the process of undoing that progress and moving in the opposite direction. The trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who publicly killed 46-year-old George Floyd – and inadvertently triggered what may have been the largest protest movement in US history – began this week. Instead of becoming more transparent and committed to undoing the anti-Black image it has cultivated, the city of Minneapolis has quickly transformed itself into a 21st-century police state, pushing even beyond the hyper-militarization and violence that already plague police departments across the US. For a while it seemed that Minneapolis was headed on a better path. A veto-proof majority of city council members previously promised to dismantle the police department and build something better to replace it. Their attempts were dashed by the Minneapolis Charter Commission that shut down a ballot initiative that would have given voters the chance to abolish the police department in favor of a proposed department of community safety and violence prevention. By this winter, the summer’s ambitions had been replaced by a renewed commitment to the status quo. The police budget was cut by a mere $8m – out of a total budget of $179m – and a proposal to modestly reduce the size of the police force was shot down by city council members and Mayor Jacob Frey, who would be more useful to the world as a Justin Trudeau impersonator than an elected official. While the cut is a step towards disinvesting in police, it pales in comparison to the city council’s more genuinely radical rhetoric. Some of the blame for this policy about-face lies with the city’s rising violent crime rate and the subsequent push by some within Minneapolis for increased policing. This uptick in crime has been seen across the country and may add fuel to fiery opposition to police abolition activism. In fact, adding more police is hardly ever the real solution to increased crime rates, though it is often the first that cities reach for. There is no conclusive evidence that the overpolicing of the 1990s and the rise of mass incarceration is what caused the decline in crime that occurred towards the end of that decade. A growing number of sociologists and other social scientists believe that there is a abundance of historical evidence that shows that violent crime, particularly murder, is deeply correlated with political instability and a lack of faith in government institutions. Considering the pandemic and decades of unresolved social crises like police violence against Black people (only one Minnesota police officer has been convicted for on-duty killing in recent history), it shouldn’t surprise us that public trust in government is near historic lows. Increasing police presence, especially in moments of justified tension, will only continue this trend. That seems like the direction that the state of Minnesota, and Minneapolis more specifically, is headed as they prepare for protests in response to a potential acquittal of yet another police officer caught executing someone on camera. Governor Tim Walz has issued an order authorizing national guard troops to be sent into Minneapolis at the request of Frey. The governor has also proposed $35m in state aid to fund the deployment of police officers from across the state to support the Minneapolis police department in the case of “extraordinary public safety events”. The state is also coordinating with the FBI, the federal joint terrorism taskforce, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Hennepin county government center, the location of the trial, is being turned into a fortress. Several layers of high-security barbed-wire fences line the area around the center and a few buildings around it; they are reinforced with large concrete barriers which, combined with up to 2,000 national guard soldiers, give the impression that the city is ready to fight its own people. Speaking to ABC News, Kandace Montgomery, the current co-director of the local Black liberation organization Black Visions, responded to the city’s preparations: “As the people of Minneapolis and Minnesota are calling for justice and healing, and care, state officials have been responding in some ways by basically preparing to go to war with folks … So, I do think it’s meant to be an intimidation tactic.” In arguably its most dystopian move, the city also wanted to pay social media influencers to share messages during the trial to prevent potential rioting. The city planned on giving six influencers $2,000 a day each to combat “misinformation”. In January the city approved over a million dollars to fund a communication strategy that would include community organizations and influencers, specifically targeting “Black, Somali/East African, Native American, Hmong and Hispanic” communities by sharing “city-generated and approved messages” – which local activists have compared to the Ghetto Informant Program that Cointelpro used to hinder Black movements in the 1960s. After anger from community members, the influencer plan has been scrapped, though the city still plans on communicating with local leaders – excluding organizations like Black Visions who helped popularize the “defund the police” demand. People in Minneapolis are preparing for the trial in their own ways. Some organizers have already planned protests, while others are rebuilding mutual aid networks to support each other with grocery runs and resources in case of unrest. The Corcoran Neighborhood Organization is encouraging text chains among neighbors and has initiated neighborhood patrols. Frey insists that these preparations are unnecessary, but there is a strong lack of faith in the city’s ability to keep people safe, from police, and white supremacists, who have occasionally used moments of upheaval to attack protesters, like the 2015 shooting of five Minneapolis activists by white supremacists during protests over the police killing of Jamar Clark. The city’s plans thus far seem to be more concerned about what have statistically been peaceful protests than with the very real threat of white supremacist violence. Instead of committing to police reform and transparency – or acknowledging the growing threat of the far right – the city of Minneapolis is, in the words of city councilman Jeremiah Ellison, “showing up ready for war”. Akin Olla is a Nigerian-American political strategist and organizer. He works as a trainer for Momentum Community and is the host of This is The Revolution podcast Miski Noor contributed to the research of this article

  • ‘WandaVision’ Cut a Big Villain Reveal From Its Finale

    There's only so much time in an episode.

  • Updating the Browns 2021 salary cap figure

    Updating the Browns 2021 salary cap figure while factoring in the rollover money and explaining where it all comes from

  • Bengals’ hotel habits make Jon Kitna’s claim of a drunk receiver in the huddle more plausible

    Former Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna recently said that a teammate in Cincinnati was once “drunk in the huddle” during a game. The team’s hotel habits for home games makes that situation more plausible. Former Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh previously told Colin Cowherd that the Bengals at one point did not gather the team at a [more]

  • 3-Round mock draft brings Cowboys weaponry, defense system upgrades

    With free agency on the doorstep and the Cowboys looking to fill multiple needs, what could their draft strategy look like?

  • Raiders restructure two contracts, save $7.1 million in cap space

    Raiders restructure two contracts, save $7.1 million in cap space